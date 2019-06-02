Bone Marrow Donor and Recipient Meet

An Iowa man turned a little pain and a short hospital stay into a miracle that saved a Nebraska baby's life.

The bone marrow donation was in February. On Friday, the donor and recipient met at the Buffett Cancer Center.

Little Alle Jilg has plenty to smile about. It’s not every day you get the gift of life.

“She was basically born without an immune system.”

Just seven days after Alle was born, she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. “The common cold could potentially be fatal for her.”

The Jilg’s immediately applied for a bone marrow transplant and made the long trek to Omaha from Broken Bow.

Meanwhile, in Dubuque, Iowa, Jacob Oswald got a phone call.

He said, “Seven years go by and you completely forget that I was even part of the registry.”

Oswald was Alle’s match. A few rounds of bloodwork and a check-up and he was off to the hospital.

“Pretty minor,” he said. “A couple of incisions in the back and off I went.”

Since he first signed up as a donor, Jacob never really knew who his bone marrow would help.

“It wasn’t until I came out of surgery did I find out it was for a baby girl.”

For a baby girl he met for the first time on Friday.

Jacob said if given the second chance he would be a donor all over again.

Alle’s parents said it’s unbelievable that Alle found Jacob.

Alle’s body can fight off germs now but she still has to be careful. She can’t play in the grass, sand or dirt and a nurse visits the home every few weeks to check on her.

