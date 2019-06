× Barn in Northumberland County Damaged by Flames

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire early Sunday morning damaged a barn in Northumberland County.

Fire officials say the flames broke out just before 3 a.m. at the place along Elysburg Road.

According to the fire chief, there was a small fire at the barn on Friday that the owner believed was put out.

The chief says the barn might have been smoldering and caused the fire on Sunday.

No one was hurt after the fire in Rush Township.