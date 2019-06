Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- Two pets were rescued from a home in West Pittston after flames sparked in a garage.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the home along Delaware Avenue.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the fire was accidental and started when a lawnmower caught fire in the garage.

Two nearby houses were also slightly damaged after the fire in Luzerne County.