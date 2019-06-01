Two-time World Heavyweight Champion Tim Witherspoon comments on the opening of "Fighter's Heaven," the Muhammad Ali training facility in Deer Lake. Witherspoon sparred with Ali at the facility in Deer Lake, which re-opened to the public on Saturday.
Tim Witherspoon On Fighter’s Heaven Muhammad Ali Training Camp
