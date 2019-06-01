Remembering Victims of the Baltimore Mine Disaster 100 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A community is remembering coal miners from northeastern Pennsylvania who died in a deadly explosion nearly a century ago.

Wednesday is the 100th anniversary of the Baltimore mine disaster.

In 1919, 92 coal miners were killed when blasting powder being carried on a train exploded on the way to the mine in Maryland.

27 victims from our area are buried at the old St. Mary's Church of the Maternity in Wilkes-Barre Township.

"It puts us back in touch with our heritage to remember that the sacrifices that were made by our forefathers coming here from other countries and working in the coal mines," said Rev. Father John S. Terry.

The former Maternity Church was part of an old parish that all the victims belonged to.