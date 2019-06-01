Mushroom Marsala Filet of Sirloin by Wayne on the Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visit Wayne on the Hill in Honesdale, where the chef Drew prepared a Mushroom Marsala Filet of Sirloin. The beefy twist on this dish takes it to a new level of flavor. Recipe Below.

Mushroom Marsala Filet of Sirloin

Ingredients

10oz Filet of Sirloin

5lg Cremini Mushrooms (Sliced)

2 oz Caramelized onions

1/2 oz Marsala Wine

3oz Heavy Cream

1 Tablespoon Au Jus

1 Pinch of Dried Thyme

Salt & Pepper (to taste)

Oil

Clarified Butter

Cooking Process

Salt and Pepper Filet Generously

Sear Filet in a Hot Pan With Oil and Clarified Butter

Baste Filet with Oil and Clarified in pan while searing each side 2 minutes til crust forms

Place on broiler cooking to desired internal temperature

While steak is cooking, slice mushrooms

Sauté mushrooms, caramelized onions, Thyme, Salt and Pepper til mushrooms shrink slightly giving off their moisture.

Add in Marsala Wine cook for 1 minute to evaporate the Alcohol leaving the flavor of the wine.

Add Heavy Cream, simmering til sauce thickens and coats back of spoon (nappe French term)

Pour over Filet and serve

Enjoy