Mushroom Marsala Filet of Sirloin by Wayne on the Hill

We visit Wayne on the Hill in Honesdale, where the chef Drew prepared a Mushroom Marsala Filet of Sirloin. The beefy twist on this dish takes it to a new level of flavor. Recipe Below.
Mushroom Marsala Filet of Sirloin
Ingredients
10oz Filet of Sirloin
5lg Cremini Mushrooms (Sliced)
2 oz Caramelized onions
1/2 oz Marsala Wine
3oz Heavy Cream
1 Tablespoon Au Jus
1 Pinch of Dried Thyme
Salt & Pepper (to taste)
Oil
Clarified Butter
Cooking Process
Salt and Pepper Filet Generously
Sear Filet in a Hot Pan With Oil and Clarified Butter
Baste Filet with Oil and Clarified in pan while searing each side 2 minutes til crust forms
Place on broiler cooking to desired internal temperature
While steak is cooking, slice mushrooms
Sauté mushrooms, caramelized onions, Thyme, Salt and Pepper til mushrooms shrink slightly giving off their moisture.
Add in Marsala Wine cook for 1 minute to evaporate the Alcohol leaving the flavor of the wine.
Add Heavy Cream, simmering til sauce thickens and coats back of spoon (nappe French term)
Pour over Filet and serve
Enjoy