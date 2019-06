Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Runners hit the pavement in Luzerne County to help those battling addiction.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Department and Somebody's Someone held the Run for Recovery at Kirby Park.

Somebody's Someone helps people in the throes of addiction.

There were also basket raffles and lots of food for those who worked up an appetite at the 5k in Wilkes-Barre.