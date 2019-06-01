Family Remembers 12-year-old Boy Who Died After Bicycle Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. -- A community is coming together to mourn a 12-year-old boy who died after a bicycle crash Friday afternoon in White Haven.

"Poor kid, you know? 12 years old and I have no more grandson now. Definitely won't be forgotten, that's for sure," said Andrew Love.

Those are the words of Andrew Love, a grieving grandfather, as he stands at the spot where on Friday his grandson 12-year-old Christian Senchak crashed his bicycle into an SUV.

Police say Senchak ran a stop sign on his bike coming down the hill on Laurel Street and hit the SUV driving on Buffalo Street.

Emergency responders say the boy wasn't wearing a helmet, and after being flown to the hospital, the Luzerne County coroner's office says Senchak died from his injuries.

"Now they know to walk their bikes and I've told him time and time again don't ride down the hill because if you can't stop fast enough, you're gonna get hit. I did not know it was gonna happen so fast," said Love.

Now at the crash site, friends and neighbors of the young boy have placed candles and flowers in his memory.

"The green candle is for him because he was an Eagles fan," Love said.

"Things happen and it's very sad that we lost one of our neighbors in this accident, so I was walking my grandson and I just came to say a little prayer for him and his family and everybody," said Kimberlea Williams.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral costs and are planning a vigil at the park near the crash site.

Senchak's grandfather hopes his grandson's memory lives on.

"Well, you can always remember him he was a beautiful child. Very proud of him. He just graduated 6th grade and this happens to him. At least I got to hug him before he, before this happened."

According to friends of the family, Senchak attended Fairview Elementary School.

No word if grief counselors will be there next week.

A vigil is planned for Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Hemlock Park in White Haven.

Police say the driver of the SUV in that deadly crash is not at fault.