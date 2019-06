× Electricity Outage Planned for Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — There is a planned electricity outage scheduled for Sunday, June 2nd in one Lackawanna County community.

Olyphant Borough Electric says the outage will last from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. so required maintenance work can be completed.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the company at 570-489-3001.