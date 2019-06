Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. -- A vehicle slammed into a drug store on Saturday in Northumberland County.

A viewer sent photos to Newswatch 16 of the car crashed into the CVS in Northumberland Borough.

Crews were called to the wreck around 4 p.m. which left a hole in the side of the building.

According to published reports, no one was injured after the crash in Northumberland County.