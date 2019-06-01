× Bidding Farewell to the Little Sisters of the Poor

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Little Sisters of the Poor are officially leaving our area and it was not without a poignant farewell.

For more than 100 years the Little Sisters of the Poor were a constant presence in Scranton. But soon, the sisters will pack up and move on from the Holy Family Residence on Adams Avenue in Scranton.

“We have a history of being part of a wonderful community. The people of Scranton have been so supportive,” said Sister Kathleen Murphy.

The Little Sisters of the Poor announced in May of last year they were leaving Scranton. With fewer women joining the religious order, the Little Sisters are consolidating their efforts in order to continue their mission.

“I’m very sad to see the sisters leave, and I know they’ll do there job as well as they’ve done it here no matter where they go because they have so much love in their hearts for the elderly,” said Patricia Senkow.

The Little Sisters of the Poor have been serving the elderly for over 150 years and in Scranton since 1908.

“They’ve become very close to our family. We’re here for a lot of the holiday functions and they’re so sweet and wonderful. We are going to miss them terribly,” said Marion Barrasse.

Marion Barrasse has been visiting her mother at Holy Family for three years and says it will be difficult to see the sisters go but she is glad her family had one more chance to thank them for all they do.

“I think the way that they did it, having a party and celebrating all of them together was a really good way for them to move on to their next chapters,” said Barrasse.

And though there were many tears and hugs as volunteers, residents and their families said farewell – the joy outweighed the sorrow.