Students and Teachers Buzz Off Their Locks for Cancer

Posted 8:51 pm, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54PM, May 31, 2019

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Students and teachers alike at Honesdale High School said goodbye to their locks for a good cause.

It was all part of the annual Mick's Buzz Off for Cancer hosted by Mick's Barbershop in Honesdale.

The owner of the barbershop is a cancer survivor.

The goal was to raise $1,000 for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

"I lost my grandmother when I was little to cancer so I figured hey why not donate, it might help if I donate and help put towards it," said Joseph Rongetti.

Students in Honesdale also got to wear shorts to class for donating $2 to the fight against cancer.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.