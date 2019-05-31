Students and Teachers Buzz Off Their Locks for Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Students and teachers alike at Honesdale High School said goodbye to their locks for a good cause.

It was all part of the annual Mick's Buzz Off for Cancer hosted by Mick's Barbershop in Honesdale.

The owner of the barbershop is a cancer survivor.

The goal was to raise $1,000 for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

"I lost my grandmother when I was little to cancer so I figured hey why not donate, it might help if I donate and help put towards it," said Joseph Rongetti.

Students in Honesdale also got to wear shorts to class for donating $2 to the fight against cancer.