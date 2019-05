× Police: Man Attempted to Pay for Sex with Underage Girl

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Monroe County after police say he tried to pay for sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities tell Newswatch 16 Phillip Londono, 40 of Slatington, was talking online to a detective posing as the mother of the child.

Londono allegedly agreed to pay $400 to have sex with the underage girl.

When Londono showed up to the meeting, he was taken into custody in Monroe County.