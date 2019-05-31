× NASCAR Fans Weigh In on Next Year’s Doubleheader

POCONO RACEWAY — NASCAR fans are packed into Pocono Raceway in Monroe County for the first race weekend of the season at the track.

This is the last year for two separate NASCAR races at Pocono. Next year, a double-header weekend is scheduled for the end of June.

NASCAR made the big double-header announcement back in March. It’s set to take place at the end of June in 2020.

Fans think the idea is great and are looking forward to that race.

“I think if it’s affordable, it will be great. I am a little bit concerned about costs, but I think NASCAR has to make some changes for the fans,” Denise Berthiaume said.

According to Pocono Raceway officials, people can either buy a Saturday ticket at normal price or a Sunday ticket at normal price. Combo tickets will also be available.

Children 12 and under are still free.

One crew from New Jersey are OK with the change.

“You’ll get a lot more people here. They got to come if they want to see a race. You got to come to see it,” Rich Cross said.

“I am loving it. I think it’s a great idea. I don’t know what it will do to sales or ticket prices, but I don’t care, I’ll still pay it because it’s great here,” Ted Jarahian said.

Besides talking about next year’s doubleheader, fans in the infield are also talking about the weather and hope it holds up all weekend long.

“I think it will hold up. God will be on our side maybe bring a Penske win,” said Richard Heller.

“We hope so. We got rained out three years ago and that was bad, so we are hoping for the best this year,” Cross said.

The Pocono 400 race takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting.