Little League Field Gets Finishing Touches

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A field that's home to a group of kids in Luzerne County is getting all fixed up.

The Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League serves dozens of young athletes with special needs.

Last summer, the group purchased a field at the Bog Recreational Complex in Wilkes-Barre.

It hadn't been used in years and needed some sprucing up.

"It means that we can probably play here this year. Our kids will have a stable place to play. We have an ongoing resource to help us maintain the field and I cannot wait to see the kids faces when they get to play here for the first time," said Stephen Cheskiewicz.

Evercor Facility Management donated materials and volunteered to pave and resod the field in Luzerne County.

