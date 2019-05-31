Katana to Close after 27 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A longtime downtown Wilkes-Barre restaurant will close its doors for good on Saturday.

"We've had overwhelming support from our customers," Teresa Ei said.

Ei and her husband opened the hibachi restaurant 27 years ago in Midtown Village near downtown Wilkes-Barre. The business took off immediately.

Now that katana is closing, the restaurant has been packed for its final days.

"My parents, I know they eat here twice a week, at least. So for them, I don't know where they're going to get dinner anymore. I don't know what they're going to eat out anymore because this was like their spot," said Elizabeth Abraham of Kingston.

Customers we spoke with say over the years, Katana not only became a place for them to eat, but also a place for them to make memories.

"This is actually the place where my wife and I had our first date, so it holds very fond memories," said Ming Lew of Dallas.

Lew has been a loyal Katana customer for almost as long as the business has been open. One of the last meals he'll eat here, he'll share with his wife and kids.

"Feeling very melancholy right now, it's been a sort of quite an adventure the last, my gosh, 26 years."

Ei and her husband are closing up so they can retire. They want to say thank you to their customers.

"We've had a long run here and everything has gone so well and we're just so grateful to everybody that's come here over the years, but we're looking forward to retirement," Teresa Ei said.

Katana will close after its dinner service on Saturday.