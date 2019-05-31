Fun for Kids and Adults at Pocono Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO RACEWAY -- Thousands of NASCAR fans are calling Pocono Raceway home for the weekend.

Besides the race, there is a lot to see and do for both kids and adults at the track in Monroe County.

Over the years, Pocono Raceway has become more than just a place to watch a race.

There is something for the whole family to enjoy. We found people hanging out at the new activities center as well as the always popular Fan Fair.

Arts and crafts aren't something you normally find at a NASCAR race, but at Pocono Raceway, fans can let their creative flag fly thanks to the new Pocono Mountain Activities and Welcome Center.

"It's a lot better because some kids don't see the races like adults do, so it's just a fun activity that they can do," said Emily Munsee.

The activities and welcome center opened to the public earlier this spring. There will be daily activities for both children and young adults all weekend long.

Staff from the visitors bureau also have an area set up where guests can learn all about the Pocono Mountains.

"We came three years ago and all of this is new since then. The kids are super-excited about the playground and this is really great for them. It's just something else to do," Munsee said.

And if fans aren't over at the activities and welcome center, they are usually found in Fan Fair doing a little bit of everything, including playing corn hole.

Parents say it's great to see so many options for both kids and adults.

"The Fan Fair has grown every time. We do the infield camping and we have all the infield events and this year they are supposed to have more events than in the last couple years when it's been dwindling," Joseph Cavelius said.

The race is set to take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. weather permitting.