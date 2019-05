Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former guard at the Lackawanna County Prison received his punishment for his role in the sex abuse scandal.

George Efthimiou was sentenced Friday to two years of probation after pleading no contest earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge of official oppression.

Efthimiou is one of seven former or current corrections officers accused of sexually abusing female inmates at the jail.

He was accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate at her home while on house arrest.