Classes Canceled for Rest of Year After Fire Damages Sullivan County High School Complex

Posted 5:46 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43AM, May 31, 2019

LAPORTE, Pa. -- Officials at Sullivan County School District tell us students will not be returning to school the rest of this school year.

The superintendent says Wednesday's fire at the high school complex caused too much damage in the building so students and teachers cannot return.

They say graduation will go on as scheduled on Friday, June 7, but will be held at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds instead of the gym.

District officials will hold a meeting Monday for parents.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.