Classes Canceled for Rest of Year After Fire Damages Sullivan County High School Complex

LAPORTE, Pa. -- Officials at Sullivan County School District tell us students will not be returning to school the rest of this school year.

The superintendent says Wednesday's fire at the high school complex caused too much damage in the building so students and teachers cannot return.

They say graduation will go on as scheduled on Friday, June 7, but will be held at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds instead of the gym.

District officials will hold a meeting Monday for parents.

