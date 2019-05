× Child Flown to Hospital after Crashing Bike into SUV

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A child was flown to a hospital after crashing his bike into an SUV in Luzerne County.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was riding down a hill on Buffalo Road in White Haven around 12:30 p.m. Friday, went through a stop sign and hit an SUV on Laurel Street.

Crews said he was not wearing a helmet. There is no word on his condition.