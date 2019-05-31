Celebrating Red Barons 30th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Remembering the Red Barons brought thousands of people into PNC field all to mark 30 years since the Red Barons first came to play here in Lackawanna County.

The team that once was, and is, especially near and dear to the hearts of Bob and Janice Schmidt.

"Well because I got married here in 2002 on the field before the opening day," said Janice Schmidt.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons first came to our area in 1989 as the Philadelphia Phillies AAA affiliate.

Fans got to see many future Phillies superstars play in Red Barons' uniforms. Guys like Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, and Chase Utley.

Friday night former players, managers and employees who worked at the stadium during the Red Barons era came back for a special pre-game ceremony including Eugene "Jeep" Fanucci, the former press box attendant.

"I wouldn't miss this for the world. Bombi gave me two kisses and said 'I'm glad you're here,'" said Fanucci.

The first 2,500 fans who walked into the stadium were given a free Red Barons jersey.

"My husband used to work for the Red Barons so it's really like coming home again in a sense," said Linda Hamilton.

Carl Hamilton worked with the Red Barons for nearly two decades. He says a lot has changed in 30 years but there's still the same love from the fans.

"A lot of memories. Brand new stadium. It's not the same as the one we worked at," said Hamilton.

A familiar voice was also brought back for the big anniversary. John Davies was an announcer here for 23 years.

"It's just great to reminisce about the old days and the old times. The fun that we had that we can talk about, the fun that we had that we can't talk about but a combination of all the above it's just tremendous. This whole thing is a great asset to the area," said Davies.

If you missed out on the fun Friday night the RailRiders will be honoring the Red Barons again on Saturday and Sunday.