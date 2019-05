PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Now. you’ll not only be able to listen to Talkback but savor it too.

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company near Hawley has rolled out a “Talkback” beer.

The can features some of our more memorable calls.

The beer was released last week.

Wallenpaupack says it is a light, refreshing summer beer brewed with peppercorn and lemon peel.