16 To The Rescue: Neo

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Neo is a 7-year-old pit bull mix at the Animal care Sanctuary outside Towanda. He's been there for five years,

Before here he was from a shelter in new jersey," said shelter worker Misti Burdick. "He had some medical issues that we've cleared and now he is happily living here."

Neo plays well with others, but he'll need a home with older kids.

"He does not love cats but he does love dogs, he really loves dogs, so probably a home with dogs."

Neo likes to do his own thing, and as we found out, he's extremely camera shy.

"He's very independent but he does love people, like he loves his butt scratchings and he loves to give kisses, he loves to give people love. He just has a unique way of showing it sometimes."

Workers believe he keeps getting passed by due to his breed and color.

"He's a black dog and a lot of the times black dogs get looked over," Burdick said. "He does have a unique personality and a lot of people want dogs to just be all over them. He is loving, he just shows it in different ways."

Although he's not your typical lovey-dovey dog now, things could change once he gets out of the shelter and into a home.

"I think he spent a majority of his life, he didn't feel good and he was just kind of miserable and now he's happy. He's happy and he's ready to have a home.