12th Annual NEPA Blue Grass Festival

Posted 3:46 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:44AM, May 31, 2019

Banjos, barbecues, and bands is the mix making up the 12th annual NEPA Blue Grass Festival at Lazy Brook Park in the Tunkhannock area.

The event is now underway through Sunday.

Multiple bands from across the country will perform over the weekend.

There are also several food vendors on hand at the festival.

Ticket Information:

  • $30.00 per person for Friday, May 31
  • $35.00 per person for Saturday, June 1
  • $20.00 per person for Sunday, June 2
  • Children 12 and under are free
  • Youngsters 12 to 16 years of age are half off general admission price
  • Weekend Pass is $80.00 and includes free camping

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the festival on Friday.

For more information on the bands, event times,  and camping information, head here!

