Talkback 16 focuses on the weather. There are calls about everything from people upset with changes in the 7-day forecast to theories about the severe weather.
Talkback 16: 7-Day Forecast, Theories About Severe Weather
-
Talkback 16: Roundabouts, Matching Outfits
-
Talkback 16: The Weather
-
Talkback 16: Scranton Shooting, Road Signs, President Trump’s Visit
-
Talkback 16: Taste Test, Joe’s Shirt
-
Talkback 16: Dog Found in Backpack, Wood-Mode Closing, The Forecast
-
-
Talkback 16: Crumbling Roads, Lousy Weather
-
Talkback 16: Recycled Asphalt, Backyard Weather
-
Talkback 16: Crumbling Roads, Eyesore
-
Talkback 16: Feel Good, Kurt’s Hidden Talent
-
Talkback 16: Airing of Grievances
-
-
Talkback 16: Diaper Giveaway
-
Talkback 16: Grass Clipping Fines
-
Talkback 16: Honesdale Cross, Rifle Deer Season