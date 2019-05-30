Storms Wreak Havoc Across Region, More Storms on the Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hits just keep on coming with the weather. There have been two days of storms and more expected on Thursday.

The damage has yet to be dealt with in some spots.

In Plymouth, a street has opened up because of rain runoff. A part of Davenport Street is blocked off. Officials say rain runoff caused the roadway to give way. Gas and sewer lines are exposed.

Crews plan to make emergency repairs here. Until then, the roadway in this spot is closed.

In Nanticoke, two big trees came crashing down smashing an SUV. No one was hurt.

The heavy rains brought flooding, too. In Scranton, crews had to deal with water coming up quickly. Some city streets were closed until the water receded.

In Honesdale, fire crews were out at the intersection of Main and Fourth Streets which was submerged in rainwater.

With more storms in the forecast Thursday, May 30, people are poised for more potential damage.

