Solar-powered Mobile Health Van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER -- In this Power To Save report, Newswatch 16 took a tour of a unique mobile medical bus at Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County. It is ready to hit the road to bring care to patients.

The solar-powered medical bus is only one of two in the entire country.

Officials said 10 solar panels on the bus charge five lithium-ion batteries. Those batteries provide all the power the bus requires when it's parked and staff members on board are providing care to patients.

When all the batteries are fully charged, they can provide power for up to 40 hours.

"What makes this bus truly unique is that it quietly cares for patients. The solar panels are the ones providing the fuel, providing the utilities for the vehicle, and you're not hearing that noise," said Stephanie Gryboski, Geisinger emergency management director.

The noise is the sound of a generator which powers most mobile medical labs.

Geisinger's solar-powered lab is quiet and ready to roll out for major events like the Bloomsburg Fair, as well as immediate emergency needs like a severe weather event.