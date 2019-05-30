Scranton Prep defeated Honesdale in a rain delayed District Two 'AAA' softball title game by a score of 9-2.
Scranton Prep wins District Two ‘AAA’ softball title
-
The North Pocono Boy’s Of Summer Dealing With The Cold April Weather In The Northeast
-
District Two ‘AAA’ Track and Field Championships
-
Holy Cross wins District Two softball Title
-
Dallas Walks Off Against Scranton Prep in District Baseball Title
-
Old Forge wins District Two ‘A’ softball title
-
-
North Pocono vs Scranton Prep softball and baseball
-
O’Boyle Reaches Milestone as Prep Wins District Title
-
Dunmore Lady Bucks confidence
-
Williams Valley Softball Closing The Gap In The Schuylkill League
-
District Two Swimming Class ‘AA’
-
-
District IV Track And Field Championships At Williamsport Area High School
-
Elisa Penetar of Scranton Prep All Star
-
Lady Cougars Softball Team Contenders Again For District Gold