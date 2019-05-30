Prescription Drug Drop Off at Pocono Raceway During NASCAR’s Pocono 400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO RACEWAY -- If you're headed to the Poconos for the big NASCAR race this weekend, Pennsylvania's attorney general is asking you to bring something rather unusual.

Your unused prescription drugs.

This year people can drop off their old pills at the race this weekend.

It's all an effort to fight opioid addiction.

It was a soggy kickoff for NASCAR's Pocono 400 weekend at Pocono Raceway but race fans say nothing will keep them away from their need for speed.

“It's the best, it's exciting, isn't it? It's NASCAR,” said Jody Stone from Port Jervis.

“Yep, we just love racing, we love racing,” said Curtis Abplanalp from Wellsboro.

But while you're making sure to bring your umbrella, the state attorney general`s office is asking to bring something rather unusual to the track.

In an effort to fight opioid addiction, the AG's office will have two dropoff locations at the raceway where people can leave their drugs in the hands of law enforcement.

“You do not have to have a ticket to the race, we are outside at the flagpole where you can get to without a ticket or here in the paddock,” said Mike Vereb with the AG’s Office.

The office says it did this at the track for the first time last year and collected 65 pounds of pills.

“I think it's great, anything to get the drugs off the street, you really need to get the drugs off the street, it's such a bad epidemic,” said Stone. “The kids are dying, left, right and sideways.”

“I think that's a great idea, great idea,” said Abplanalp. “I have a granddaughter that's had some problems, drug problems and I think it's a great idea, anything to get them away, or to eliminate them, would be great I think.”

“I think it's really great because my kids are now, they're 11 now and it's getting worse since I was a kid,” said Katherine Klostad from Port Jervis.

And the best part?

Anyone who drops off prescription drugs gets to drive the Tricky Triangle.

“That's what this is all about, prevention and awareness, get rid of the unused prescription drug, we are here, you can get a free lap around the track,” said Vereb.

Drugs can be dropped off this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pocono Raceway