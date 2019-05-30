× Powerball Winner Worth $100K Sold in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A Powerball player in Union County hit the jackpot with a ticket sold there on Wednesday.

Quick Shop 4 on North Derr Drive in Lewisburg sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, May 29 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn – 03, 32, 34, 42, 61 and the red Powerball 07 — to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The shop gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.