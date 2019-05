× NWS: Weak Tornado Confirmed in Wyoming County Tuesday

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The National Weather Service confirms another tornado hit our area on Tuesday.

The NWS says a weak tornado touched down in Falls Township, Wyoming County.

One person was injured by flying debris in the twister.

This brings the total number of tornadoes from Tuesday’s storm to three.

This comes as crews from the NWS were back in the area on Thursday checking into possible tornadoes from Wednesday’s storms.