Man Facing Interfering with Custody of a Child Charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges in Lackawanna County after interfering with the custody of a child.

Police say Floyd Thurston enticed a 15-year-old girl to leave her home in Scranton to go with him to a location near Oil City.

Thurston was picked up in Venango County and transported to Lackawanna County Prison.

Thurston is facing charges including concealment of the whereabouts of a child in Scranton.