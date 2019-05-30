Learning with Books: Final Little Free Library Unveiled in Luzerne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE, Pa. -- There's a new place to check out books in Luzerne County.

The service group, Leadership Wilkes-Barre unveiled its final Little Free Library in Luzerne on Wednesday.

This is the sixth little library to pop up in the county.

You can find it at Nucleus Raw Foods along Main Street.

The libraries are made out of old newspaper vending machines.

The other five locations are:

The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown

Luzerne County Head Start in Wilkes-Barre

Napoli's Pizza in Pittston

Public Square in Wilkes-Barre

Quality Hill Park in Nanticoke