Learning with Books: Final Little Free Library Unveiled in Luzerne

Posted 5:42 am, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41AM, May 30, 2019

LUZERNE, Pa. -- There's a new place to check out books in Luzerne County.

The service group, Leadership Wilkes-Barre unveiled its final Little Free Library in Luzerne on Wednesday.

This is the sixth little library to pop up in the county.

You can find it at Nucleus Raw Foods along Main Street.

The libraries are made out of old newspaper vending machines.

The other five locations are:

  • The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown
  • Luzerne County Head Start in Wilkes-Barre
  • Napoli's Pizza in Pittston
  • Public Square in Wilkes-Barre
  • Quality Hill Park in Nanticoke
Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.