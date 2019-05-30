Health Care Workers Discuss Improvements Needed in the Field

TAYLOR, Pa. — Health care professionals met Thursday night in Taylor to talk about how they can make the field even better.

Professionals say local hospitals and nursing homes have a hard time finding and keeping quality workers.

Nurses at the round table also said our region is falling behind the rest of the state when it comes to the equipment needed in hospitals.

“When equipment is outdated it’s not as efficient as newer equipment would be, so it slows down the time it takes to do tests and x-rays,” said Jesi Swoboda.

The health care round table in Lackawanna County was sponsored by the State Service Employees Union.

