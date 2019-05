Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A couple and their dog had to be rescued from a fire early Thursday morning in Scranton.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Leggett Street.

An elderly couple and a dog were home at the time. The man and woman were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Paramedics gave the dog oxygen after it breathed in too much smoke.

There is no word what caused the fire here in Scranton.