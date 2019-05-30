Community Pools Expected to Open This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Some community pools in the Poconos are expected to open this weekend… if the weather holds up.

Holly Patton from Pottsville comes to East Stroudsburg often to visit her grandson Luke. She hoped the Dansbury Park Pool would be open, but it's not quite ready yet.

"They are working there so we are hoping by next week they will be open," said Patton.

Newswatch 16 found borough crews putting finishing touches on the pool.

John Moore works for the borough and says it takes a lot of work to get this place ready to go.

"Cleaning it in the springtime is a chore itself. You got to pump it out and suck all the leaves out and everything, it's a chore," said Moore.

The goal is to get this pool open by Saturday. Of course, that is all weather dependent. Some season pass holders are holding out hope that we will get some sunshine.

"Yes, we are hoping the rain finally stops and we get some nice weather. That would be nice," said Patton.

Dansbury Park Pool and Stroudsburg Borough Pool will only be open on weekends until mid-June.

After that, both pools will be open daily with new extended weekend hours.

"We are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., which is new for our pools, opening at 11 o'clock on the weekends. Then we open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as long as the weather is warm enough and we don't have these thunderstorms, the week of June 10, and then we open for good on Friday, (June) 15," said Samantha Holbert, interim executive director of Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission.

Staffing for pools has been an issue in the past. Directors say this year, lifeguard numbers are up.

"We have run a couple of classes for certification so that has helped us, but we are always happy to have more lifeguards," said Holbert.

For more information about pool hours and fees, click here.