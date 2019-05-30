× Campers Roll into Pocono Raceway

POCONO RACEWAY — Tires are a little muddy and hauling a camper over wet grass isn’t always a good idea. However, one crew from New Hampshire made it look easy.

The group is ready to kick off NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond.

“Squishy ground and we got a little stuck but it’s all good now,” said John McCune, New Hampshire.

The race isn’t until Sunday, but a lot of fans are already showing up to the infield.

Ben May is the President of Pocono Raceway. He says rain or shine, fans are in good hands.

“We have our worry-free weather guarantee for everyone. The campers will be out here and they are troopers, they know what to expect they are campers. Everything will be good, we will make sure everyone is safe and we are going to have a great time,” said May.

Some early campers we spoke to say even though the ground is a little soft, it’s nothing they haven’t dealt with before and it’s why they come prepared.

“We are prepared when we leave. It doesn’t matter what this place throws at us, we can handle it because we get this and worse,” said Bill Thompson, Maine.

The group from Maine used wood to help out their camper into place, under the trusty supervision of Maisy the Springer Spaniel.

“It’s a little soupy here and there but if you put your heads together, you can make it happen,” said Thompson.

“We prepare every year because every year it rains, so. We are good though, I think we got everything,” said McCune.

Pocono Raceway officials say thousands of other campers are expected to check in on Friday. When it’s expected to be drier.

The Pocono 400 race takes place at 2 p.m., Sunday, weather permitting.