Tornado Confirmed Tuesday in Bradford County

@NWSBinghamton confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in parts of Bradford County yesterday. That means there were wind speeds between 100-110mph @WNEP pic.twitter.com/CARNQRxK9X — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) May 29, 2019

BGM issues Public Information Statement (PNS) https://t.co/IJhH7xvic2 — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) May 29, 2019

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators with the National Weather Service confirm it was a tornado that caused damage in Bradford County on Tuesday.

Officials said an EF-1 tornado touched down near Wysox Township and the path of the twister was about 200 yards wide.

“When we look for tornado versus severe thunderstorm winds, we’re looking for more of damage confined to a smaller area,” said Douglas Butts from the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York.

Bradford County emergency management officials say three homes were damaged by the EF-1 tornado.

Deborah Kepner’s was one of them. Winds of up to 110 miles an hour blew shingles off of her house, a shed blew over and trees were knocked down.

“Above these trees over here you could see stuff blowing up in the air. It was really loud. I came back to tell Bill about it and by the time I got back it was here,” she recalled. “It was just very quick and very violent for a few minutes and then it was gone,”

Parts of Bradford County saw severe weather conditions last year and officials here are preparing for similar weather this year.

Robert Barnes is Bradford County’s director of public safety. He tells Newswatch 16 county officials are constantly on high alert.

“We know that our streams and the potential for flooding events have increased since we’ve had the frequency for storms,” Barnes said.

No one was hurt by the tornado.