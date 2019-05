× Heavy Smoke in High School Closes Sullivan County School District

LAPORTE, Pa. — A smokey school means no school for students in Sullivan County.

Smoke could be seen coming out of Sullivan County High School in Laporte around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

There is no word what caused it.

No one was hurt.

The entire district is closed Wednesday, May 29, according to the district’s website.

Newswatch has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.

Heavy smoke in the Sullivan County school complex (ELEM/HS/administration buildings) all closed today. School cancelled. Crews still here trying to figure out what caused it near 6:10 A.M. No one hurt. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/TjeLzeIxzi — Ryan Leckey (@RyanLeckey) May 29, 2019