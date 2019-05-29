Street Flooding, Trees Down from Storms

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Line after line of nasty weather moved through the area again Wednesday.

Among the spots hit this time was the city of Wilkes-Barre. Blackman Street was impassable for a time due to flooding. The street was shut down around 5 p.m., and a tow truck was called to rescue one driver.

Blackman Street is a main artery through the city, so police were directing drivers not to venture down the flooded road. Department of Public Works employees were busy draining some of the water.

Meanwhile, seven miles away in Exeter, a lightning bolt hit a tree causing it to come crashing down onto a car. A father and daughter were inside a trailer at the time, but they are OK.

"I look across the street and I didn't see anything going on at first, then I turn around and I heard a louder snap. I looked out the window in the living room and this thing came straight at my head and landed on my truck, cut my truck right in half," said William Seabridge of Exeter.

