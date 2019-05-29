Northbound Lanes of Route 611 to be Paved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's been more than two years since PennDOT started a road project on Route 611 near Mount Pocono. The work is far from done, but paving of the northbound lanes could start as early as next week.

"Hallelujah! I see they are starting to do some of the work, so I assume there will be an end to it," said Norm Herms, Buck Hill Falls.

PennDOT officials say the project will create new traffic lanes between Great Wolf Lodge and Sanofi Pastuer.

There will be new center and left-hand turning lanes, a new bridge, and new water lines.

"About time. It's a good thing. This road needed it. Whatever inconvenience we've encountered, no problem," said Jay Roseman, Tannersville.

Once paving starts, PennDOT officials say drivers will still have one lane of traffic in both directions open, but you should expect delays and temporary stops when crews need to move heavy equipment.

"Once they get the whole project done, 611 should be pristine. That's what they are shooting for, but it's just taking way too long," said Robert Grimaldi.

Grimaldi owns Hickory Valley Farm Restaurant. He has a front row seat to the construction. He hopes once paving is finished, business will pick up.

"I have annual customers that come for their vacations and every year they come back and say I can't believe they are still doing this to you. I am down at least 30, 40 percent," said Grimaldi.

According to PennDOT, paving of the northbound lanes of Route 611 in the Mount Pocono area is expected to be finished by the end of summer.

The entire project is on track to be finished by October of next year.