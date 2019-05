Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST WYOMING, Pa. -- A crash during the height of Wednesday's storms in Luzerne County sent five people to the hospital.

Police in West Wyoming tell Newswatch 16 the two vehicles wrecked around 7 p.m. along the 1300 block of West Eighth Street.

Officers took one man into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police are investigating the crash in Luzerne County.