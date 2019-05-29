Child Sex Abuse Charges for Man from Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after police say he forced a child to sexually touch him.
According to officials, Jason Pollick, 33, of Hazleton, is facing charges of indecent assault on a child.
An investigation concluded Pollick made an 8-year-old boy touch his genitals several times.
40.958418 -75.974647
2 comments
lickerblisters
C’mon Jason, TOUCH YOUR OWN GENITALS YOU FREAK! Or simply marry an ugly, old mattress-back like I did. Sheesh!
artemis133 (@artemis133)
You’re correct on the first count, but I don’t appreciate the misogyny.