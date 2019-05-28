× Trial Begins in Laflin Deadly Arson Case

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The trial is underway for a man accused of killing three children by setting fire to their home.

Jury selection got underway Tuesday morning in Luzerne County for Preston Bonnet. Bonnett faces three counts of homicide along with arson charges.

Prosecutors will try to prove he set fire to a home in Laflin in August of 2017, killing three young brothers inside.

At the time of his arrest nearly two years ago, Bonnett said he didn’t do it.

Police believe Bonnett is responsible for the fire on Oakwood Drive in Laflin that killed three brothers: Erik Dupree, 16, Devon Major, 12, and Ezekiel Major, 7.

According to court papers, Bonnett is the ex-boyfriend of the children’s mother and briefly stayed at the family’s home in Laflin in June until he was thrown out.

State police say they have video evidence that Bonnett is the one who set the deadly fire, but Bonnett maintains police have the wrong man.

