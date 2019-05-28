× Special Election Slated to Fill Rep. Keller’s Seat in Union, Snyder Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A special election is scheduled to fill the seat in the State House in Harrisburg after Rep. Fred Keller was elected to the U.S. Congress.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Turzai ordered a special election for Tuesday, Aug. 20, to fill the vacant seat in the 85th Legislative District, located in parts of Union and Snyder Counties.

Candidates for the office will be selected by a process designated by their respective political parties, and the winner of the special election will take office after the results are certified.

Rep. Keller, a Republican, defeated Democrat Marc Friedenberg in a special election earlier this month to fill the seat of Rep. Tom Marino, who resigned in January.