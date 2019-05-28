NY Yankee Didi Gregorius to Join RailRiders for Rehab Stint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- To get to the Bronx, a New York Yankees star has to go through Moosic.

It looks like the RailRiders will have a new shortstop this week.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks played himself back in to shape here in Moosic earlier this month.

This time, Didi Gregorius gets his turn.

The shortstop had Tommy John surgery last year. It's where doctors take a damaged ligament from an elbow and replace it with one from another part of the body.

Gregorius spent the weekend with Tampa, going two for seven, with one home run.

Published reports in New York City say Gregorius will continue his rehabilitation with the RailRiders, beginning Tuesday night, May 28.

Gregorius batted 268 last season, driving in 86 runs.

The RailRiders begin a six-game homestand Tuesday night. The team's first opponent is Rochester at 6:35 p.m.

Also, this week is a big one. The RailRiders are celebrating 30 years of baseball in northeast Pennsylvania with a Red Barons reunion weekend beginning Friday, May 31.