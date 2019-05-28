Memorial Bikes Disappear in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bicycles keep disappearing then re-appearing at a memorial in Scranton.

Newswatch 16 told you last week about the bike taken from a memorial on South Main Avenue. The family of Michael Harmer placed the bike there in memory of the man who was hit and killed three years ago while riding his bike.

Someone anonymously donated the bike, but last week it was stolen.

Then, over the weekend, Harmer’s family tells us someone put a replacement bike at the memorial.

That bike was also taken

Now, a second bike has been put at the site again, anonymously.

Scranton police say they are investigating.

1 Comment

