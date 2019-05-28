Hail Pummels the Area During Severe Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful storms blew through the area on Tuesday, triggering several tornado warnings. One of the biggest impacts of these strong storms was the hail.

Viewers throughout our area sent us photos and videos of some of the largest hail we've seen in a while.

It almost looked like winter in Lycoming County. The ground turned white from all the hail near Haneyville.

Almost immediately after the storms began, we started to see the photos of massive chunks of hail. Pieces from the Sunbury and Selinsgrove area almost filled people's hands.

It could be seen splashing into the water in that part of central Pennsylvania and could be heard falling in a Selinsgrove neighborhood.

Hail pounded down on a parking lot in Hegins in Schuylkill County.

The hail was the main story out of the first round of storms to hit the western counties in our area, but not long after came videos and photos of hail from storms hitting the northern tier, like in Meshoppen, Tunkhannock, and Lake Winola in Wyoming County.

Even once the storm made it to our area's largest city, the hail continued, hitting Scranton.

On a day defined by tornado warnings and severe storms, many areas will certainly remember all the hail.