Cash 5 Winner Sold in Scranton

Posted 12:21 pm, May 28, 2019, by

Image from PA Lottery drawing

SCRANTON, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Scranton.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Sunday, May 26 drawing matched all five balls drawn – 09, 19, 24, 36, 42 — to win $650,000.

Ansh Tobacco & Convenience on Pittston Avenue in Scranton gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

1 Comment

  • Louis Miller

    I’ve called twice, left a message for Joe then I left a message for some fellow named Bill, don’t know if you folks are busy but I would like to donate some money to Joe’s bike ride, I promise it’s worth your time.

    Reply Report comment
