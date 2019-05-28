× Cash 5 Winner Sold in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Scranton.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Sunday, May 26 drawing matched all five balls drawn – 09, 19, 24, 36, 42 — to win $650,000.

Ansh Tobacco & Convenience on Pittston Avenue in Scranton gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

It was a lucky weekend! A $650,000 Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket sold in Lackawanna county, and a $150,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket sold in York county! Congrats to our winners.https://t.co/A692XMyIjs pic.twitter.com/YFHKxiZF4n — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) May 28, 2019

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.