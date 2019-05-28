Cash 5 Winner Sold in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Scranton.
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Sunday, May 26 drawing matched all five balls drawn – 09, 19, 24, 36, 42 — to win $650,000.
Ansh Tobacco & Convenience on Pittston Avenue in Scranton gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
41.401558 -75.662289
1 Comment
Louis Miller
I’ve called twice, left a message for Joe then I left a message for some fellow named Bill, don’t know if you folks are busy but I would like to donate some money to Joe’s bike ride, I promise it’s worth your time.