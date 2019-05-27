× Spending Memorial Day Getting in Touch with Nature

FRANCES SLOCUM STATE PARK, Pa. — With weather like this, one of the best places to enjoy it is at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County.

Especially on Memorial Day.

There is something for everyone at the park, even the dogs and those who like to document nature.

“Blue herring, green herring, mallard ducks and a big water snake,” said John Konopka of Swoyersville.

Konopka and his friend are taking advantage of their day off from work.

They regularly submit photos to our PhotoLink Library.

“Taking pictures of some wildlife. Whatever flies in front of our lens, we try to get it,” said Konopka.

While the weather has been beautiful this Memorial Day, some of the campers Newswatch 16 spoke with today say that wasn’t the case the entire weekend.

“It rained last night. It rained the night before. It rained a lot during the day. It was still fun. A little damp,” said Wells Andres.

A group of friends camped at the park all weekend. They traveled here from New York City.

“I think partly because it was one of the few places that had campgrounds left available by the time we booked,” said Andres.

In a different part of the park, near the water, there were plenty of people fishing.

“It’s a state park. It’s wide open. It’s not private or nothing. So far I’ve gotten 78 trout out of here, two golden rainbows,” said Frank Stanulis.

Frank Stanulis is from Swoyersville and is also an Army veteran.

“Well, all of our wounded and our veterans that fought in the wars and our country so that we could have freedom and here we are today. Without them, we’d be in a mess,” said Stanulis.